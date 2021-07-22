Boy (8) in hospital after being hit by van in Newcastle

An eight-year-old boy is in hospital after he was hit by a van on the Dundrum Road in Newcastle.

It happened shortly after 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Police in Downpatrick have appealed for information. The road was closed for a period following the incident.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage that could help with enquiries is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1838 of 21/07/21,” said a police spokeswoman.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”