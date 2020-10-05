Boy injured after 'horrific' traffic incident in west Belfast

‘Horrific’: MP for the area, Paul Maskey, has seen footage of the traffic incident

A young boy was last night described as being in a "serious" condition in hospital following a horrific road traffic accident in west Belfast.

He was struck by a car in the Falls Road area on Saturday night.

CCTV footage of the incident has been shared on social media.

It shows a group of four males looking to cross the road after coming out of a shop.

One attempts to cross the road and half way across appears to change his mind and opts to return to the curb with the group only for the incident to occur.

The incident brings the area to a standstill and witnesses run to help the injured boy.

One witness can be seen with his head in his hands as he walks to the scene.

A passing ambulance came across the scene while out on a call and radioed for another to come and take the boy to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

It is thought the boy was as young as 11 years old.

MP for the area Paul Maskey said he had seen the footage of the incident.

"It is just horrific," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

He said the boy is believed to have suffered serious head and leg injuries. While serious, his injuries were thought not to be life-threatening late on Sunday evening.

Sinn Fein representatives, Mr Maskey said, had been offering support to the family.

"My thoughts are with the young lad and I hope he makes a full recovery. The whole Belfast community will send their best wishes to the family."

He added: "Every road has its dangers but this is the first accident I have heard of on that particular stretch of road for some time.

"I just urge everyone on the roads to be careful."

Police appealed for anyone in the area at around 9.20pm to contact officers.

Sergeant Marks added: "A young male was taken to hospital for his injuries following the incident, which occurred at the junction of Clonard Street.

"His condition is described as serious.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1917 03/10/20."