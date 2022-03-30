Boy rescued by firefighters after falling down a petrol station manhole in Dungannon

An 11-year-old boy has suffered minor injuries after falling 4 metres down a manhole at a petrol station forecourt in Dungannon on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm at a filling station at The Oaks Centre, along the Oak Road.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two crews attended the rescue of the boy wearing breathing apparatus and using a ladder.

The boy was conscious following the fall and was understood to have been assessed by paramedics at the scene.

He was later taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for further checks.