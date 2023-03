The young boy was seriously injured

A young boy is being treated in hospital after a one-vehicle collision in west Belfast on Saturday evening.

It happened at the junction of Clonard Street and Falls Road at about 9.20pm.

Sergeant Marks said: "His condition is described as serious.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage available, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1917 03/10/20."