Boy taken to hospital following Dunmurry road collision

A young boy has been taken to hospital after being 'knocked down' in west Belfast on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said paramedics “received a 999 call at 17.26 on Thursday 21 October following reports a young male pedestrian having been knocked down in the Killeaton area of Dunmurry.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an Emergency Crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

The news comes hours after emergency services were also called to the Springfield Road in west Belfast on Thursday morning, following a collision whereby another young boy was taken to hospital.

According to Sinn Fein’s Aisling Reilly and other representatives in the area, the young boy involved in the Springfield Road crash is in a “stable condition”.

There are no further details at this time.