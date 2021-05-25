Boy who received kidney from PSNI officer making ‘incredible progress’, says mum​​​​​​​

Lifelong bond created after Chief Inspector answered call to help save Joshua’s life

A nine-year-old boy has been given back his dream of one day becoming a police officer thanks to a successful kidney transplant operation from a serving PSNI Chief Inspector.

Joshua Dolan and Graham Dodds had never met before, but now a lifelong bond has been created between the pair.

The Belfast Telegraph reported earlier this year how Joshua's mother Mary had appealed to the public for a live donor to save her son's life after all other avenues failed.

Graham responded to Mary's appeal in February and tests showed his kidney was an almost perfect match for Joshua.

Covid restrictions meant it was not until last Tuesday when the procedure could take place — and a week on, it appears to have been a success.

At City Hospital in Belfast, surgeons removed Graham's left kidney and rushed it to the Royal Victoria Hospital where Joshua was prepped and ready for the surgical team there to transplant it into his body.

Joshua had been born with only one kidney and that was only performing at a minimal capacity, which meant he had to endure dialysis. Even with that procedure, doctors had warned his mother that his life was limited.

Now, the future is bright — thanks to Graham and the incredible medics at the two hospitals.

She said: "If I was to say ‘thank you’ to Graham 1,000 times, it wouldn't be enough but he knows how much we appreciate what he has done.

"He has saved Joshua's life. It is as plain and simple as that. Without Graham, I don't know what would have happened to Joshua because the tests that were done showed no one in the family had a kidney that was a good enough match.

"It is still early days but Joshua has been making incredible progress and it looks like the operation was a great success and we have the medical teams to thank for that too.

"It has been such a scary week, because although I was so excited that at last the operation was scheduled to go ahead, right up until the day of the operation it was one test after another. Graham's kidney was shown to be a perfect match for Joshua at the start of this process but to make sure everything was still as perfect as they thought, these tests were repeated and repeated.

"Finally, they were sure and the operation went ahead and Joshua has been doing so well since, even though it is still early days.

"The medical team have been fantastic and have taken such good care of both Joshua and I, going far beyond what anyone would expect — his surgeon, after hearing that Joshua loves shortbread, even brought him in home made shortbread shaped like a boy and and his teddy bear.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Graham Dodds

Mary said Graham is now her son’s hero.

"Joshua has always been obsessed with the police and it has been his ambition to be a police officer so it is such a wonderful coincidence that Graham is a police officer,” she added.

"Joshua was encouraged to give his kidney a name and he chose "Hero" because he said Graham is his hero."

Joshua is hoping to be discharged from hospital back home to Enniskillen today, but will have to remain in isolation at home for a few weeks yet.

Graham, who served as a Chief Inspector in Fermanagh and Omagh before moving onto a role based at Police Headquarters, said he is over the moon with how successful the transplant has gone so far.

He is now encouraging others to consider registering as a live organ donor.

"The whole procedure from start to finish was amazing. Everything went so well and I was able to leave hospital the day after the operation,” he said.

"We have kept in touch throughout this whole process although it has mostly been remotely because of the importance to keep Joshua infection-free and the general Covid restrictions, but I think we are both looking forward to a proper meeting.

"A real bond had formed between Joshua and I, he is a great wee man and I feel privileged that I have been able to give him a future he can look forward to.

"When I saw that Mary needed a member of the public to consider becoming a live donor so her son could live, I didn’t hesitate in coming forward because this ties in with the reason I became a police officer in the first place.

"Since then, as I have gotten to know Joshua and have discovered just how amazing a little boy he is, my initial wish to help has only increased.

"He is an example of what can be achieved through organ donation. The path that was in front of him without a kidney donation wasn’t very bright or very long but that’s no longer the case. I cannot stress enough how important organ donation is — both after death and as a live donor. You literally save the lives of people who would not be here otherwise."