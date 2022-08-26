Boy’s Brigade in Northern Ireland considering split from UK and Republic of Ireland organisation

The Boys' Brigade (BB) in Northern Ireland is considering splitting from the rest of the organisation in the UK and Ireland over “cultural differences”.

According to a policy document seen by BBC NI ahead of an AGM next month, the Christian youth organisation set out differences over faith matters, governance and financial matters.

The BB has confirmed there are currently discussions taking place within the organisation to “ascertain the best governance arrangement”.

The BB in Northern Ireland is currently part of the organisation in the rest of the UK and Republic of Ireland.

However, the policy document makes reference to the environment in Great Britain being “culturally different to that in NI, especially regarding the relationship with the church”.

"A core component of the object of the Boys' Brigade is 'Advancing Christ's Kingdom', however, the implementation of this object is not clearly defined in the five-year strategy for BB UK & RoI,” it added.

"The new vision, mission and values of BB UK and RoI appear to be receiving greater effort, promotion and exposure than the object of the Boys' Brigade.

"The Boys' Brigade in Northern Ireland does not hold doctrinal positions but respects those held by every denomination with which we partner.

"If BB UK and RoI does not respect those positions, the very existence of the Boys' Brigade in Northern Ireland is at risk."

Around 11,000 children take part in the BB in Northern Ireland with 2,500 leaders in about 260 churches involved.

The first company of the BB was founded in Northern Ireland back in 1888 in Donegal Pass.

The document also sets out financial considerations as to why the BB is considering becoming an “autonomous organisation”, with “no meaningful say” on how money is spent.

"There is a risk from the direct impact of policies being introduced by BB UK and RoI that have had no local input and could damage Boys' Brigade in NI," it added.

In a statement to BBC NI the Boys’ Brigade said: “There are discussions taking place between the Boys' Brigade UK and RoI and the Northern Ireland District of the Boys' Brigade.

"Those discussions are to ascertain the best governance arrangement for both parties in the future and nothing more.

"This is an internal matter and neither party will make any further comment until those discussions conclude.

"The Boys' Brigade family remains united in its Christian mission."