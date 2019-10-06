Boys in hospital after being hit by car outside west Belfast church

The boys were struck while crossing the road outside St Agnes Church on the Anderstown Road. Credit: Google

Two boys have been left with broken bones after being knocked down outside a west Belfast church on Saturday evening.

The boys, aged 6 and 12, were crossing the road outside Saint Agnes Church on the Anderstown Road when they were struck by a white Vauxhall Insignia.

Both children sustained broken bones in their legs and are currently being treated in hospital.

A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail following questioning.

"The collision remains under investigation," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision but who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1497 05/10/19.