Boys in hospital after being hit by car outside west Belfast church
Two boys have been left with broken bones after being knocked down outside a west Belfast church on Saturday evening.
The boys, aged 6 and 12, were crossing the road outside Saint Agnes Church on the Anderstown Road when they were struck by a white Vauxhall Insignia.
Both children sustained broken bones in their legs and are currently being treated in hospital.
A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail following questioning.
"The collision remains under investigation," a PSNI spokesperson said.
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision but who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1497 05/10/19.