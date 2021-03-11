Brace yourselves: Rain, hail and thunder forecast for Northern Ireland today

Storms: Waves crash against the beach at Tramore in Co Waterford, where a warning is in place for 100kph winds

Thunder, hailstones and heavy showers have been forecast for Northern Ireland today by the Met Office.

As England and Wales face yellow weather warnings for wind and rain on Thursday, Northern Ireland is not due to be affected as severely - but a dreary and wet few days is still to be expected.

Met Eireann issued a weather warning in the Irish Republic that ends at 7am this morning, with wind speeds reaching up to 70mph in coastal areas predicted.

According to the latest Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland, bright spells and heavy blustery showers - which will be especially cold on high ground - are expected today.

The risk of hail and "the odd rumble of thunder" is expected as well as cold, strong westerly winds with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Looking ahead, Friday is to feel cold with more heavy blustery showers while persistent rain and hill snow are possible later in the day.

Bright spells and showers are also to forecast for this weekend.

From Monday, the poor weather is likely to settle down, says the Met Office, with high pressure building from the south west.

Temperatures are likely to be near or a little above average at first, but chilly at night with rural frost.

Southern areas are predicted to have primarily settled conditions with a good deal of dry weather, though some rain will be possible.

Northern areas are more uncertain with spells of rain and stronger winds more likely at times, but longer dry patches and morning fog patches are also likely to develop in the south west.

Met Eireann has said the unsettled weather in Ireland is also to continue into the weekend but with signs of improvement on Sunday and high temperatures of 8 to 11C.

Next week also promises a largely dry Wednesday (St Patrick's Day) in Ireland, with sunny spells and high temperatures of 12 to 14C.