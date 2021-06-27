Brandon Lewis admits tweet on Irish Sea border ‘has not aged well’

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, has admitted a tweet he posted on January 1 about there being no Irish Sea border, has “not aged well”.

Mr Lewis made the comment on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, after he was pressed on whether he would admit there was now a border on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Before January 1, Mr Lewis refused to be drawn on the prospect of a border between GB and NI, with criticism levelled at the MP after he told the Westminster parliament in March 2020: “Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and there will be no hard border in the Irish Sea."

A tweet posted on January 1 2021, on the Secretary of State’s Twitter account, also maintained this stance.

"There is no ‘Irish Sea Border’. As we have seen today, the important preparations the Govt and businesses have taken to prepare for the end of the Transition Period are keeping goods flowing freely around the country, including between GB and NI,” he posted.

The tension around the Northern Ireland Protocol – which sees additional checks being carried out on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain – has led to significant anger in the unionist community, with calls for the protocol to be scrapped.

Mr Lewis said what has led to a border on the Irish Sea is the European Union’s implementation of the protocol.

"Actually on the 1 January we were very clear we were going to have no sea border,” he told Andrew Marr.

“What has happened since then is that what we have seen is the implementation of the protocol, the outworking's of it, the purist way the EU want to see it, which has meant we have seen disruption in Northern Ireland.

“We have got to make sure that there isn’t one [a border]. I personally would say that what we have got to make sure is that we have got good free flow of products – Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“If you travel to Northern Ireland... when you go through the airports you are not going through a border in the sense anyone expects a border.

“That tweet has not aged well. We have got to make sure we are delivering for people in Northern Ireland. That is a two way thing and the EU need to show the flexibility they keep talking about.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lewis defended the former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, after the MP resigned on Saturday having been filmed breaching coronavirus rules around social distancing.

Mr Hancock has been criticised in some quarters for the length of time it took him to resign following the emergence of the footage on Friday evening.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said it was "a credit to Matt (Hancock) that his first thought is around making sure the country and the Government can continue to do the work we need to do as we are moving out of the Covid pandemic".

Speaking on Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News, Mr Lewis said he did not think there was "any contradiction" in Mr Hancock taking nearly 40 hours to resign after video footage emerged of his kiss with his aide, as both the former health secretary and Prime Minister were "making sure that experience, that knowledge, that has been gained through the last year and a half or so of dealing with the pandemic was there".

He added: "I think credit to Matt that his focus is not just on his family, but on the wider country in the best interests of the UK."