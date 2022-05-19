Brandon Lewis approves powers to speed up abortion services in Northern Ireland

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has approved new powers which allow him to speed up the widespread commissioning of abortion services in Northern Ireland.

In a written statement to Parliament on Thursday, Mr Lewis said he has a “legal duty” to act and said he was changing regulations which would make it easier for services to be established.

In the statement he said the regulations laid down would remove the need for the Department of Health to seek the approval of the wider Stormont Executive to commission the services.

Meaning Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann, who remains in post in a shadow capacity despite the powersharing crisis, can now move to roll out the policy.

Mr Lewis said this “means that the Department of Health will have no further barriers to commission and fund services” and said this should happen “without further delay”.

He also warned that he will “intervene further” if the Department of Health do not act.

The regulations laid by Mr Lewis will also empower him to intervene in the department and commission the services himself.

In response to Mr Lewis’ intervention, DUP MP Carla Lockhart urged him not to “muddy the waters by wading in on an issue that is devolved”.

Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw meanwhile said there should be no “further impediments nor excuses” for Mr Lewis to act.

The Secretary of State has previously been criticised for failing to act on the matter, after having previously indicated he would intervene if the Executive missed the March 2022 deadline to roll out services.

"I think it has been far too long that we’ve had in Northern Ireland no movement to ensure that women and girls have access to healthcare in the way they can across the UK,” he told BBC NI.

Read more Government acts to ensure availability of abortion services in Northern Ireland

"I will be laying a written ministerial statement in parliament that outlines the actions we are going to take to move this forward.

"I would like to see it as quickly as possible. It is a very complicated legal area. We will be working to do it as quickly as we possibly can.”

During his comments, Mr Lewis was challenged on whether his action constituted direct rule over the Stormont Assembly.

"That is a criticism I have heard I have also been criticised that we haven't acted quickly enough. My first choice is to see this done where it should be done in the Department of Health, but they just have not done that.

"It is morally wrong and it is abhorrent that women and girls in Northern Ireland cannot access healthcare they can in the rest of the UK.”

A previous statement issued by the government in March then said Mr Lewis would act “directly following the Assembly elections in May, if sufficient progress has still not been made”.

“I firmly believe women and girls must have access to safe, high-quality abortion care in Northern Ireland. It is unacceptable that access to basic abortion healthcare is not available as it is across the rest of the UK,” he said at the time.

“It has become increasingly clear the Northern Ireland Department of Health will fail to commission abortion services in full by the deadline I set out last year despite being given every opportunity to do so.

“I am determined to do everything I can to ensure full services are delivered.”

Upper Bann MP Ms Lockhart responded by claiming the issue should be for “the people of Northern Ireland”.

"Our message is very clear to Brandon Lewis. If he would spend as much time on other issues impacting devolution in Northern Ireland and the peace process that he has on abortion, we would be in a very different place,” she told BBC NI.

Ms Bradshaw from the Alliance Party said those blocking the move “must surely have run out of road”.

"Action has been promised before and abortion has been legalised for over two years, yet women here are still waiting. It is clear even if the institutions are restored, there is no political will to see abortion services commissioned,” she added.

“It is about time we trusted women in Northern Ireland to make decisions on their own health and well-being. I urge the Secretary of State to take immediate steps to rectify this unacceptable situation.”

Abortion laws in Northern Ireland were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when the powersharing government in the region had collapsed.

However, while individual health trusts have been offering services on an ad-hoc basis, the Department of Health has yet to centrally commission the services.

In October last year, a High Court judge said Mr Lewis had failed to comply with his duties by not expeditiously ensuring provision for full abortion services for women in the region.

But Mr Justice Colton declined to make any order compelling Mr Lewis to set out a timetable for the provision of the services following a judicial review launched by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission over the failure to fund and commission abortion services in Northern Ireland.