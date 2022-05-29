Brandon Lewis concerned about ‘aggression’ towards Liverpool fans in Paris before Champions League final

There are calls for investigation after fans were subjected to violence and tear gas on Saturday night

Northern Ireland Secretary has expressed concern over French authorities heavy handed approach to Liverpool fans attending the Champions League final.

It comes after UEFA blamed supporters of Jürgen Klopp’s side for the delayed kick-off in Paris.

However British police say Reds fans’ behaviour was "exemplary".

NI Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News it appeared that an "aggressive approach" had been used and described it as "concerning".

"It is not the first time we have seen this overseas, actually,” he added.

“We've got to learn a little bit about what happened over there, get to the bottom of it."

Liverpool FC has called for an investigation after fans were subjected to violence, with tear gas being used repeatedly.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson complained that a friend was told his ticket - issued by the club - was a "fake", while fellow defender Joel Matip's brother and pregnant sister-in-law were reportedly forced to flee.

"Pretty much all our families were affected,” Robertson added.

“I can only speak for my family and all I know is everyone is safe and that's my main priority. I hope all the fans are safe."

Large crowds appeared to overwhelm security at the Stade de France leaving many supporters waiting outside for hours with some not allowed in until half-time.

French police officers – armed with batons and riot shields - ran from gate to gate trying to prevent groups of fans forcing their way into the stadium without showing tickets.

Liverpool supporters blamed tensions on young Parisians who they say taunted police and caused the gates to be shut.

Liverpool FC said in a statement: "We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."