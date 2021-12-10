Brandon Lewis’ legacy proposals held up by UK Defence Secretary: reports

Proposals by Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State to introduce a new statute of limitations on Troubles related killings have been opposed by the Defence Secretary, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The newspaper reports Brandon Lewis’ party colleague Ben Wallace has expressed serious reservations over the proposals, which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The Government has not yet published draft legislation that would give effect to the plan, having previously indicated it would be tabled in Parliament in the autumn.

According to the reports, Mr Wallace told the Cabinet he supports the bill but on the condition those in paramilitary organisations who refuse to take part in the truth and recovery process can still be prosecuted.

The proposals, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”, would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions.

The package of measures also included a new truth recovery body and an oral history initiative.

But the move has been condemned by all the main political parties in Northern Ireland as well as the Irish Government and a range of victims’ and survivors’ groups.

Last week, Mark Francois, a former defence minister, urged Mr Lewis to resign.

According to the Daily Telegraph, The Northern Ireland Office is planning to issue fines to individuals who do not cooperate.

It would be a barrier to impose fines however on those living in the Republic of Ireland.

According to a source close to the Defence Secretary quoted in the paper, Mr Wallace had been blocking the Legacy Bill but had seen enough “movement” in recent days to give it support, provided that his “condition” was met that “the statute of limitations only applies to those individuals who engage in the process”.

The source added: “If you’re going to summon soldiers to give evidence you better be able to summon those terrorists living in Ireland. Otherwise the only people you’re going to see summoned are veterans.

“If the IRA don’t come forward then they don’t get the protection. That’s how it should be.”

A Northern Ireland Office source added: “These proposals were agreed by the Cabinet through collective responsibility and focus on allowing Northern Ireland's society to move together towards a more reconciled future.

“There is no doubt these issues are contentious but those agitating the most are yet to produce any viable alternatives of their own.

“These proposals are the only way to truly deliver better outcomes for victims and fully protect veterans.”

On Friday relatives of Troubles victims held protests at Stormont and the police headquarters to voice opposition to the controversial plans.

The demonstrations outside the Northern Ireland Office at Stormont House and the nearby PSNI HQ in east Belfast were timed to mark International Human Rights Day.

People who lost loved ones in incidents involving the security forces were among those who took part.

An NIO spokesperson said: “The Government’s proposals to address the legacy of the Troubles were collectively agreed as the best way to deliver more information for victims and fully protect our veterans.

"Across Government we are united in our shared commitment to protect all those who served their country and to promote greater reconciliation for all in Northern Ireland.”