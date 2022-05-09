Brandon Lewis says Government is ‘ready to take further steps’ in Protocol row after meeting with Stormont leaders

DUP leader confirms he won’t nominate ministers to ExecutiveSF’s Michelle O’Neill calls on DUP to respect result of electionSDLP leader announces party will go into opposition

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and his new Assembly team talk to the media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont (Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Left to right. Sinn Fein’s John Finucane MP, Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill, President Mary Lou McDonald and Conor Murphy at Stormont on Monday following last week's election. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has said the UK government is “ready to take further steps” to rectify problems with the NI Protocol, while urging Northern Ireland’s political leaders to form a new Executive as soon as possible.

After meeting with the heads of NI’s five main political parties on Monday, Mr Lewis said: “The UK Government’s overriding priority remains the preservation of peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

"The current situation with the Protocol is fundamentally undermining the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and creating an unacceptable situation in Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to press the EU to agree the crucial changes that are urgently needed but will take nothing off the table in our pursuit of those solutions.

“As I conveyed to party leaders today, our collective focus must be on the restoration of the Stormont institutions so that those newly elected representatives can come together and deliver in the best interests of all the people of Northern Ireland. I will remain in close contact with the party leaders over the coming days.”

Earlier DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told Mr Lewis that his party will not nominate ministers to the Stormont powersharing Executive without "decisive action" on the Protocol.

He also said he is “never afraid to face the people” when asked whether he would be willing to go for another Assembly election in six months time.

Mr Donaldson said: "I have a mandate, the DUP has a mandate. Our mandate is clear, we want to see political stability, we are democrats, we want the political institutions to work.”

He said he will be “holding the Prime Minister” to his commitment “to protect Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market” and is “asking other democratic parties to respect my mandate as much as they want me to respect theirs”.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said the DUP and British Government must accept and respect the result of the Assembly election.

Her party became the largest following last week’s dramatic election, and are therefore entitled to nominate a First Minister to head up any new Executive.

Ms O’Neill said: "For me, it will be a special honour to serve as first minister and I also know this comes with a huge responsibility.

"Today we have met with the British Secretary of State, have spoken with the Taoiseach and will be engaging with other party leaders and my message is clear. As democrats, the DUP, but also the British Government, must accept and respect the democratic outcome of this election.

"Brinkmanship will not be tolerated where the north of Ireland becomes collateral damage in a game of chicken with the European Commission.

"Responsibility for finding solutions to the protocol lie with Boris Johnson and the EU. But make no mistake, we and our business community here will not be held to ransom."

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has also said, if the Northern Ireland Protocol was the obstacle to a functioning executive at Stormont, then it needed to be dealt with, while Alliance leader Naomi Long has called for the DUP to "step up" in the creation of a new Executive as her party arrived at Stormont on Monday.

Alliance made significant gains by increasing its seat count by nine to 17 and becoming the third largest party at Stormont behind the DUP.

Ms Long said her party are ready for work. "I want us to sit down, get the negotiations under way on the programme for government and the budget, and I want to see us getting government up and running as quickly as possible," she said.

Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party will not nominate another infrastructure minister to sit in a "zombie Executive" and will move into opposition.

A vacancy arose after Nichola Mallon lost her Assembly seat in North Belfast in the recent elections.

Mr Eastwood said it would be undemocratic for his party - which was returned with a reduced mandate - to be in the Executive, and said he would not nominate a caretaker infrastructure minister to give the DUP political cover for refusing to nominate a deputy First Minister for up to 24 weeks.

He urged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to nominate ministers for a new Executive.

He added that the first act of the new opposition will be to fulfil its election pledge by tabling emergency legislation to unlock over £300m sitting in Stormont bank accounts that “should be used to address the cost of living crisis”.

Assembly speaker Alex Maskey sent a letter to MLAs on Monday, announcing a notice for the first sitting of the new Assembly at noon on Friday.

He will be meeting with party leaders on Wednesday morning to “determine the extent of the business which will be scheduled for the Assembly to undertake on its first sitting day”.

Mr Maskey also explained that the SDLP has until just before midnight on Friday to nominate a new infrastructure minister, confirming that if a nomination has not been received by then, the ministerial position will be decided by Sinn Fein.

Downing Street confirmed there are no plans for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be personally involved in talks with NI leaders.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is meeting the five main political parties today to that end.

"The people of Northern Ireland deserve a stable and accountable devolved government that delivers on the issues that matter most of them and that's, that's our focus. He will be meeting with the party leaders with that in mind."

He added: "I think the first thing to do is to meet with them all and listen to the issues that they raise. Encourage people to form that accountable government that is needed."

On whether there is any plan for the Prime Minister to get personally involved in the talks or involved in the talks with the EU, he said: "No plans for that. This has been led by Brandon Lewis."

When asked about the Government's position on the protocol and whether there are divisions within Cabinet over proposals to unilaterally scrap it, the spokesman said: "I wouldn't say that at all.

"I think our preference has always been for a negotiated solution to fix the protocol and we have been clear that we will take further steps if solutions can't be found.

"No decisions have yet been taken on the way forward. The Deputy Prime Minister made clear the situation, it's very serious."