Brandon Lewis says people of NI deserve ‘a stable, mature, functioning Executive’ following party talks

NI Secretary to explore ‘all options available’ on Irish language laws

The Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has said the people of Northern Ireland deserve a stable, mature, functioning Executive that is able to deliver in their best interests.

Mr Lewis made his comments following discussions with the political parties amid the current stalemate - with the DUP and Sinn Fein in dispute over Irish language legislation.

The stand-off could topple the institutions unless resolution is found in the coming days.

Sinn Fein has called on Mr Lewis to take on responsibility for passing the legislation at Parliament.

Mr Lewis has said he will explore "all the options available" to introduce Irish language laws in the region.

He said it was "vital" that cross-community commitments to culture and language made in the New Decade New Approach deal are honoured.

He added: "This includes the creation of an Ulster Scots British commissioner, an Irish language commissioner and an office of identity and cultural expression for everybody in Northern Ireland.

"I want to drive real progress on these issues for all of the people of Northern Ireland and I'll continue to engage closely with all parties to that end, exploring all the options available."

The clock is ticking on the future of the Executive following the departure of Arlene Foster as first minister.

Mrs Foster’s formal resignation on Monday as joint head of the devolved Executive began a seven-day timeframe within which the DUP must renominate its chosen successor, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan.

However, the joint nature of the office Mrs Foster shared with Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, means Ms O’Neill must also be renominated to her role within those seven days.

If one of the parties fails to renominate within the time period, a properly functioning executive cannot be formed and the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call a snap Assembly election.

Mr Lewis has held political meetings with party leaders to discuss the situation at Stormont.

He tweeted tonight that people "need to see that politics works and dialogue and debate delivers results”.

Earlier the DUP’s new education minister Michelle McIlveen urged Mr Lewis to be cautious around intervening in Stormont affairs to pass Irish language laws at Westminster.

Speaking during a visit to a Belfast primary school, Ms McIlveen said: “Obviously Sinn Fein have taken the opportunity with regards to the transition in order to be able to jump on this as an issue.

“There are other issues which are important for Northern Ireland, with regard to the economy and coming out of the pandemic, issues in relation to education, health and infrastructure.

“I appreciate that they have gone to the Secretary of State and we have seen the Secretary of State involve himself in devolved matters before, and so we urge caution in relation to that, particularly if he wants to respect the devolution package.

“This is a really fluid situation and obviously there are going to be discussions which are going to be held in the next number of days.”

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said that people in Northern Ireland do not want “crisis politics”.

During question time at Stormont, Ms Mallon said: “We will only overcome our challenges when we work in partnership, north-south, east-west and also within the Executive.

“I think it is deeply concerning that at this point in time we don’t have our joint first ministers, so the Executive can’t meet, even though we were due to discuss really important issues and take important decisions on Thursday, not least in respect of the pandemic.

“I also think it is very concerning that we are sitting now not clear on whether we will have a North-South ministerial meeting on Friday.

“I sincerely hope that we move back from this point of crisis, I don’t think people want crisis politics, what they want is their politicians working together, honouring their commitments, delivering on NDNA (New Decade, New Approach), tackling the waiting lists, tackling the housing crisis and tackling the climate crisis.”