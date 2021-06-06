Brandon Lewis takes swipe at ‘out of touch’ unionists over abortion and LGBT rights

Secretary of State says bridge between NI and GB good idea

The Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has hit out at unionists in Northern Ireland who are out of touch with the “liberal progressive unionism”, in a swipe at Edwin Poots’ DUP.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the Northern Ireland secretary criticised those who have held back progress on issues such as abortion and LGBT rights, as he praised new UUP leader Doug Beattie for his more liberal stance.

Mr Lewis is currently facing a legal challenge over delays in implementing abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

In March, Brandon Lewis introduced new powers compelling Stormont to implement abortion laws, however he has not instructed any services to be set up yet.

The UK government have suggested they want to see progress on the issue by the summer.

Saying he is “not going to wait much longer” and will intervene on the issue of abortion by the time of the summer recess next month, Mr Lewis hit out at unionists who don’t represent the “grassroots voters”.

“The contact I’ve had with people over here — the citizens, not the politicians — is there is a big group of people who want to see a more modern, liberal, progressive unionist approach to things,” he said.

“That means moving forward in a positive way on women’s rights, abortion and LGBTQ rights. It is clear to me that some of the political parties haven’t had the connection with grassroots voters they have had in the past. I do think it’s important that unionism has a voice that it recognises.”

Singling out the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, Brandon Lewis mentioned his “liberal approach” to unionism and added he didn’t see a problem with additional rights for the Irish language.

“He is clearly trying to make the effort to go out and connect with people,” he added.

“That’s positive. He’s trying to look at that slightly more liberal approach to unionism, which he’s hearing from some of the working-class unionist communities.

“I’m supportive of it [language rights]. Across the United Kingdom, there is a tradition, a history and a pleasure in dialects and language. It shouldn’t be any different in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, The Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has said the idea of building a bridge between Northern Ireland and Great Britain is a “good idea” and added he was in favour “as a matter of principle”.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been a longtime admirer of building a bridge or tunnel between the island of Ireland and Great Britain.

A recent UK connectivity review put together by the UK Government and Network Rail boss Sir Peter Hendy, tasked two experts to lead a “discrete piece of work” to explore the idea.

While unionist politicians have been supportive of the idea, including outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster, the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has previous suggested the idea was a “fantasy” from Boris Johnson.

Mr Lewis told the Sunday Times he was in favour of the plan and said it would benefit the entire island.

“I think it is a really good idea,” he said.

“It would also be good for Ireland to have that physical connection to the UK market. Experts are looking at the business case but as a matter of principle I’m right behind it.”

Plans for increasing UK-wide connectivity in government will also see Whitehall moving jobs to Northern Ireland from the business, communities and work and pensions departments, with an investor hub set up by the Department for International Trade.

Mr Lewis added he hoped “economic improvement” would help quell recent violence in the region.

“The violence we saw had a multi-faceted set of reasons behind it,” he said.

“One of the things is that people in working class communities — both Protestant and unionist, Catholic and nationalist— feel like they’ve not benefited from economic improvement. When you have a prosperous buzzing economy, that helps the peace process.”