Braniel Primary to house first Irish language pre-school in east Belfast

Parent Natalie McDowell with her daughter Méabh, and Caoimhe Ní Chathail with her daughter Séimhín, who will be among the first parents and children of the naíscoil. Photo: Mark Doherty

The first Irish language pre-school in east Belfast will open this September.

Naíscoil na Seolta will open to 16 children at Braniel Primary School.

The nursery recently received £73,000 from Foras na Gaeilge, the north-south body for the promotion of Irish language, for its running costs.

It is planned as a first step on the journey towards bringing integrated Irish-medium primary education to the area.

Linda Ervine, Irish language development officer of Turas, the language organisation which has been running Irish classes for adults in the Skainos centre in east Belfast for a number of years, is among those behind Naíscoil na Seolta.

Earlier this year, Ms Ervine began teaching Irish lessons at Braniel Primary School and its principal Diane Dawson soon realised that the perfect space for the new nursery might already exist on her school grounds. Meetings, paperwork and approvals soon followed.

Read more SF receives assurances from Poots over Irish language legislation

The space is a mobile classroom which is purpose built and already fully equipped for early years learning. There will be places for 16 children of pre pre-school age in September 2021.

Ms Ervine said setting up Naíscoil na Seolta was the next natural step, given the increased number of people learning Irish in east Belfast over the last nine years.

"It’s wonderful that parents will now be able to choose the option of integrated Irish-medium pre-school education for their children,” she added.

"We are over the moon with the site and its facilities, which are beyond what we had hoped for."

Braniel Principal Diane Dawson is also enthusiastic about the collaboration.

“Linda, Caoimhe Rua and their colleagues are already valued members of our school community and teach Irish to our 3-11 year-olds weekly,” Ms Dawson said.

“This is a very exciting time for Turas, Foras na Gaeilge, and east Belfast, and we wish Naiscoil na Seolta every success.

"This has been a visionary journey for both Linda Ervine and Turas for many years now, and it is a privilege to support it coming to its full fruition."

Parents of pre pre-school children (born between 2nd July 2018 and 1st July 2019) are invited to get in touch via the expression of interest form at https://scoilnaseolta.org