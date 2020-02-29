Brave Shannon Whitehouse who raised £60k for charity laid to rest

Family and friends carry the coffin of Shannon Whitehouse from Church of the Holy Family in Coalisland yesterday

Relatives and friends gathered yesterday to say farewell to Co Tyrone woman Shannon Whitehouse, who raised over £60,000 for charity after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The Coalisland woman, who passed away at home on Tuesday surrounded by her family, had spent her final weeks raising money for Northern Ireland charity The Boom Foundation.

Shannon (26) spent last year undergoing aggressive treatment for a rare tissue and bone cancer only to be told last month that it was incurable. She told the Belfast Telegraph that following her prognosis, she just wanted to devote the time she had left to her family and charity.

Her funeral took place with Requiem Mass at the Church of the Holy Family in Coalisland and interment afterwards in Saint Mary and Saint Joseph's cemetery.

Shannon is survived by her parents Siobhan and Thomas, sister Maurade (29), brothers TJ (31) and Pierce (23), brother-in-law Peter, three-year-old nephew Brodie, uncles, aunts, cousins and her many friends.