Breakthrough by QUB scientists in battle against prostate cancer

Research shows that combination of radiotherapies can slow pace of killer disease

A world-first clinical trial led by Queen’s University has shown how a new combination of radiotherapies has improved the treatment of advanced prostate cancer in men.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK as more than 47,500 men are diagnosed every year — 129 men every day.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 276 men die from the disease each year.

Queens’ ADRRAD trial has demonstrated excellent tolerability in patients in slowing the progression of prostate cancer which has spread to the bones, potentially improving overall survival.

This is the first time that the combination of therapies has been tested in a clinical trial and has been proven to be safe and tolerable in this population of men with advanced prostate cancer. Men with advanced prostate cancer are normally treated with hormone therapy, which aims to shrink a tumour by limiting the amount of testosterone reaching the cancer cells.

This new approach was the first to combine two existing forms of radiotherapy.

They are Radium 223, an intravenous, bone-seeking radioactive drug which targets the prostate cancer in the bones. And Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy: to target prostate cancer cells in the prostate gland and pelvic lymph nodes.

Thirty patients aged between 40 and 80 received the new combined therapy over the past four years.

Lead researcher, Professor Joe O’Sullivan, Professor of Radiation Oncology from the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s, said: “We have found that combining these two forms of radiotherapy is safe and we have seen some indications that the approach may prove more effective than existing hormone treatment in targeting prostate cancer cells at multiple sites.”

He added that the trial is a “huge global success” in the fight against prostate cancer.

Head of Research at Prostate Cancer UK Simon Grieveson said the organisation was delighted to have supported the research and future funding will enable Queen’s to begin a larger scale clinical trial.

David Livingstone took part in the trial after he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer which had spread to his bones and lymph nodes.

He was told he would only survive for another six months to a year, but was invited to join the research programme by Professor O’Sullivan.

“After the first few sessions I started to feel weak, and my energy levels dropped considerably,” Mr Livingstone explained.

“I have a hormone implant every 12 weeks, and a calcium infusion to help strengthen my bones. Over five years on, with other medication which I take every day, I can now enjoy a pretty normal life.

“Although I’ve low energy and am limited to what I can do, without this breakthrough I simply would not be here today.

“I have seen my two daughters get married and have been able to spend quality time with my grandchildren.”

The research was designed and conducted in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre and was funded by Movember, Prostate Cancer UK and Friends of the Cancer Centre.