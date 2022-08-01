Breastival hits Belfast and Derry to support, normalise and celebrate breastfeeding

Week-long event includes panel talks, webinars, Big Latch On and more

A “squeamishness” among women about their own bodies is one of the reasons that Northern Ireland has the lowest breastfeeding rates in the UK, the coordinator of Breastival has said.

The week-long celebration of breastfeeding, which seeks to inform and support mothers on their breastfeeding journey, returns to Belfast and Derry for the sixth year, running from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7.

The family event coincides with World Breastfeeding Week and includes talks, workshops and fun activities for families to get involved in, both in person and online.

Through panel discussions, webinars and a host of other activities, Breastival aims to normalise breastfeeding and empower women in their choices.

At present, Northern Ireland has the lowest breastfeeding rates across the UK (only 46.1% in 2016 research). It also shares the lowest rate in the world with the Republic of Ireland.

Breastival coordinator Catherine Muldoon said there were several reasons for this — including “aggressive marketing of formula”; a culture in which many families weren’t familiar with breastfeeding; multi-generational trauma impacting on body confidence and a “squeamishness” — which, she said, needed to be brought out into the open.

“Here in Northern Ireland, there is a squeamishness about our own bodies,” she said.

“There is a lot to be said about body positivity and just how amazing our bodies are and what they can do.

“Breastfeeding is about so much more than nutrition. It’s about bonding, attachment and comfort.

“It’s a biological norm to breastfeed a child, but there is an issue with the sexualisation of women’s bodies in general that makes some people uncomfortable talking about it, and there needs to be a space for that in the conversation.”

Catherine also said that multi-generational trauma had impacted on women’s awareness of their bodies and that the breaking down of communities over recent years had led to a lack of support for families dealing with parenthood.

She said that, as a result, people didn’t see as much breastfeeding here and that only when that changed would it be normalised.

“Because of the Troubles, we were already divided, and we’ve seen that develop over the years, where individualism is encouraged in families,” Catherine said.

“Unless we are in that space that encourages breastfeeding, we aren’t going to see it.

“People are starting to come back together through organisations like Sure Start, but we’re seeing it very slowly.”

The festival will host a virtual screening of award-winning documentary Birth Time on August 5.

Birth Time follows three women as they seek to find out why an increasing number of women emerge from their births physically and emotionally traumatised. The women’s discoveries cause them to forge a movement that hopes to change maternity care in Australia and across the developed world.

Breastival will host an in-person ‘Big Latch On’, taking place on Saturday, August 6, in Ormeau Park, Belfast, and in St Columb’s Park, Derry. This in-person outdoor event will feature fun activities for babies, toddlers and young children, as well as information stands, and will provide a space for mothers and families to meet up and feed their babies together.

Catherine added: “Breastival is a beautiful celebration of breastfeeding. Getting this community of women together is our way of helping to build confidence in choosing breastfeeding, breaking down barriers and removing the stigma around feeding, and helping to reduce the isolation new mothers often feel as they adjust to life with a new baby.

“Following the success of last year’s virtual festival, it is wonderful to bring more events back in person this year, allowing for that social interaction and connection that has been missed over the past two years.”

The full festival programme and tickets for all events, most of which are free to attend, can be found at www.breastival.co.uk