Breezeblock dropped on PSNI car in second such attack in a week

Lucky escape: Damage caused to the roof of a police car after a breezeblock was thrown from a high-rise flat at Churchill House in the New Lodge area. Credit: PSNI/PA

There has been widespread condemnation of a “reckless” attack on the PSNI in north Belfast after a heavy piece of masonry was dropped on a police vehicle for the second time in less than a week.

The concrete block was dropped on a patrol car from a block of flats in the New Lodge area, known locally as Chuihullan House, on Tuesday, damaging the PSNI vehicle.

Police appealed for witnesses after what they described “a deliberate and reckless attack”.

It is the second such attack, with a heavy object thrown from nearby flats at Victoria Parade in the New Lodge on Saturday evening. This also caused damage but no injuries.

PSNI Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: “At approximately 8.50pm on Tuesday, neighbourhood police officers were on patrol when a breezeblock was thrown from a high-rise flat at Churchill House in the New Lodge area, landing on the roof of a police vehicle.

“It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured. However, this reprehensible attack caused substantial damage to the vehicle. If it wasn’t for the fact that this was an armoured vehicle, there is no doubt whatsoever that one of my officers could have been very seriously injured or worse.

“A police vehicle was also damaged on Saturday, August 21, at Victoria Parade in north Belfast after a missile was thrown from a block of flats at approximately 8.45pm.

“Attacks like these on officers who are working diligently to protect and fight crime in the areas they serve are attacks on the community as a whole and are to be condemned.

“It is commendable that all of the officers involved, whilst shook up, continued to work their shifts, responding to calls and protecting those most vulnerable who need our help and assistance.

“I am appealing to anyone has any information about any of these incidents which may assist us with our enquiries to contact 101, quoting reference number 1774 of 24/08/21.”

There are seven 12-storey tower blocks in the densely populated New Lodge area.

It is thought that the concrete block was dropped from one of the upper floors of a 30-meter tower block.

North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon condemned the attack on the PSNI neighbourhood patrol.

The SDLP deputy leader said it was “an appalling attack on police officers who are trying to keep our community safe”.

“Those involved recklessly threatened the lives of the officers on the ground and anyone else who might have been nearby at the time. This could have been an unthinkable tragedy”, the Infrastructure Minister added.

“I want to place on record my thanks to the officers who continued their work, helping to keep people in north Belfast safe.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 8.45pm [on Tuesday] and who saw the incident to come forward to police with any information they have.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin, who lives in the New Lodge, called on those responsible for to stop before there was a serious injury.