Brendan McAnallen: Tributes to Tyrone dad who became health campaigner after GAA star son Cormac’s death

Brendan McAnallen pictured in 2018 with his wife Bridget and a portrait of their late son Cormac.

Tributes have been paid to a Co Tyrone man who spent years campaigning to save others after his son died from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Brendan McAnallen died peacefully at his home near Dungannon on Wednesday at the age of 77.

His son Cormac was a Tyrone GAA star but tragically passed away in 2004.

It inspired Mr McAnallen to establish the Cormac Trust in his memory, which raised the awareness of sudden cardiac deaths among young people.

Cormac McAnallen

It worked to encourage the use of health screening and provide defibrillators for sports clubs across Ireland.

A family notice said he had been a loving husband to Bridget, brother, devoted father and an adored grandfather.

A requiem mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Eglish, this Sunday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Among those paying tribute were members of Queen’s GAA Past Members Union.

An online statement read: “Brendan was a good friend and supporter of the Queen’s club, particularly during the time when his sons Dónal and the late Cormac played and were prominent members for QUB, and in recent years when we established the Cormac McAnallen Medal award.”

"He and his company ARDMAC were our sponsors for the 1999 and 2000 Sigerson Cup campaigns. Brendan and his wife Bridget were instrumental in the establishment of the Cormac Trust and other initiatives to honour the memory of their son Cormac after his untimely passing in 2004.”

Sinn Fein’s Mid Ulster MP, Francie Molloy, also said that he was “shocked and sorry” to hear of Mr McAnallen’s passing.