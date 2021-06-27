Brexit minister Lord Frost not yet replied to Stormont invite for meeting with Maros Sefcovic

More time: Maros Sefcovic will seek talks with Lord Frost on the request. Credit: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph

The SDLP chair of the Executive Office Committee at Stormont has revealed the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost has not responded to an invite to appear in front of MLAs on Monday.

It comes ahead of a virtual appearance by European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who is due to face questions by Stormont politicians around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The SDLP’s Colin McGrath told the BBC’s Sunday Politics show Lord Frost had been invited to appear at the meeting, but confirmed the minister has not replied to the offer yet.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a UK Government spokesperson said: “Lord Frost has received an invitation to attend a meeting of the Committee of the Executive Office. We are considering the invitation and will respond shortly.”

Colin McGrath said: “This will be a very important meeting. [Maros Sefcovic] is a key player in the Brexit process and we have significant concerns and various issues we want to discuss with him.

“We want to take the time to speak to him, not least to say ‘what are the opportunities’...so that we can start delivering for people in our communities instead of this constant negativity.

“There are issues about trade moving from east to west and there are also significant opportunities. Whenever we are referred to as cheerleaders to the protocol, it is set against the negativity of the DUP and others.

SDLP's Colin McGrath

“We have several members of the committee who are from the DUP and their interactions have been anything but positive. If we have learned anything from 50 years in Northern Ireland, it is that you solve problems when you get around the table.

“We have a good hour-long session tomorrow with Mr Sefcovic, so I hope we will be able to drill down into the detail.”

The protocol is part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned to the EU single market to ensure the free movement of goods across the Irish border.

It has been criticised by unionists because it has led to additional checks and delays on trade coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

It is expected the EU will offer the UK an extension to grace periods around the importing of chilled meat products into Northern Ireland from Great Britain in a bid to ease tension.

Ahead of the meeting with Maros Sefcovic, the DUP MLA Diane Dodds challenged the vice-president to “stop ignoring the views of unionists”.

“The European Union leaders of the past have been friends to Northern Ireland. Jacque Delors, whilst imperfect, genuinely sought to protect peace and stability by using his influence and EU funds,” she said.

“Foolishly and narrow-mindedly though, the current crop of leaders in Brussels have sought to use Northern Ireland as a bargaining chip to punish the United Kingdom.

“Stability is best secured in Northern Ireland when there is broad support. Yet, not one single unionist MLA is a cheerleader for the Protocol, but Maros Sefcovic still argues that it is the best outcome for Northern Ireland.

“There is little point in Maros Sefcovic lecturing unionists about the Protocol tomorrow. He should recognise the flaws and set about working for a solution which respects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.”