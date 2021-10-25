Brexit minister says EU’s proposals to reform NI Protocol ‘don’t go far enough’

Brexit minister Lord Frost has said that the European Commission’s proposals to reform the Northern Ireland Protocol “don’t go far enough” and he argued that some ideas put forward were “problematic”.

The Conservative peer added: "I'm not sure they would quite deliver the kind of ambitious freeing-up of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that we want to see, but what we're trying to test is whether they could find the basis to go further than what they have put on the table.”

Lord Frost was speaking to the Commons' European Scrutiny Committee on Monday, ahead of a delegation from Brussels arriving in London on Tuesday for further talks on the protocol.

He told the committee that it was "now understood on both sides that there are problems with the current situation" and noted that Brussels' proposals "do, for the first time, acknowledge they might be willing to change their own laws in order to deal with the special situation in Northern Ireland".

"That's the kind of discussions we have been having and it has been quite constructive so far, but the gaps between us remain significant, and there is a lot of working to go through," he commented.

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB through border checks for food and other imports, which has angered many unionists.

Some suggestions put forward by the EU to help resolve issues include cutting checks on retail agri-food products arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain by 80%, along with a 50% reduction in customs paperwork.

However, the European Court of Justice’s role in settling disputes between the UK and EU remains a controversial topic.

Lord Frost reiterated that the British government wants to ensure the future relationship between the two sides is "not ultimately policed by EU institutions including the courts of justice".

"What we'd like to see instead is an arbitration mechanism which is normal in these sorts of treaties, it is exactly what we have in the trade and co-operation agreement (TCA)," he said.

"The arrangements in the TCA are good arrangements ... we worked very hard on them all last year and would be a good model in this case too.

"It's highly unusual in an international treaty to have disputes settled in the court of one of the parties and that is the fundamental principle that we take into this, and the fundamental thing we need to remove from the arrangements going forward."

The Cabinet minister believes the circumstances to trigger Article 16 in the protocol have been met, but noted that the government would prefer to work towards an agreement with Brussels instead.

Article 16 has been described as an “emergency brake” which allows either the EU or the UK to take unilateral action if the protocol is causing “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist”, or diversion of trade.

Lord Frost had threatened to trigger it a few weeks ago, but told MPs on Monday that "it would be much better for stability, prosperity and certainty for everybody in Northern Ireland if we could could reach an ambitious agreement with the EU that dealt with the problem, because then we could move on and everyone would know where they stand.

"I'm still focusing on that. As we have said, we think the test for using Article 16 is passed but we would still like to come to an agreed arrangement if we can, and that is what we are trying to do."

He further signalled talks between the UK Government and Brussels over the protocol would not continue into the winter, stating: "We all see this as an issue for this autumn, to be settled one way or the other."