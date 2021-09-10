Brexit: Strong interest in more input from NI voices, claims EU’s Maros Sefcovic

European Parliament ‘very keen’ to establish EU-UK group to address protocol concerns

Maros Sefcovic has said there is “strong interest” from EU Parliament members in having specific arrangements for Northern Ireland politicians as part of an EU-UK inter-parliamentary group to find solutions to the protocol impasse.

The European Commission vice-president was speaking during a press conference in Belfast on Friday afternoon at the end of his two-day visit here.

It comes after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned his party will pull down Stormont by November if its demands around the protocol are not met.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and the EU during Brexit negotiations as a way of preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland. It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, thus creating a de-facto land border down the Irish Sea.

That has led to additional checks on some goods moving from Great Britain into Northern Ireland, angering unionists.

Speaking in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, Mr Sefcovic acknowledged there are problems with the protocol’s operation, but expressed confidence that a deal can be struck between the EU and UK that would be a “win-win” for both parties.

On his meetings with local politicians, he said: “I told them, for me, I do not need any political victory here, I want to find a solution which would represent win-win — victory for all — first and foremost for the people of Northern Ireland. That’s the goal of why I came here, that is my attitude and that is my approach.

“We are indeed working 24/7 to look at [the protocol] from all the angles, so we can hammer out the solutions which would actually contribute to the positive developments and not to take us to the direction of uncertainty and instability, because I think that after five years of going through this difficult period we should now look to the future, close this chapter and look how can we achieve together the joint prosperity.”

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator also addressed the issue regarding medicines entering here from GB. Under the protocol, Northern Ireland falls under the bloc’s pharmaceutical regulatory system, however concerns have been raised about the supply of medicines due to the trade disruption.

“It’s quite clear that the people in Northern Ireland should have access to all medicines they need, generics, cancer treatment, any medicine they need, and I will do whatever it takes to resolve the situation,” he said.

“I believe we will have constructive engagement with our UK partners on this and we want to make sure the medicine will be available as they are right now, and that no hurdles will be created.”

Mr Sefcovic said he was keen to have more input in the discussion from Northern Ireland’s businesses, politicians and other stakeholders.

“I know that European Parliament members are very eager to establish, as soon as possible, an EU-UK inter-parliamentary group and there is strong interest in having, if possible, a specific arrangement for Northern Ireland [within the group],” he added.

“It would be up for discussion with the Northern Ireland Assembly and our UK partners.”

He said, however, that the terms of the protocol are not up for renegotiation, but the EU is open to exploring any “flexibilities” that can be agreed on how it operates in practice.

Mr Sefcovic admitted that “some things have proven more difficult than others” regarding the implementation of the protocol, which was why he came to visit Northern Ireland in the first place.

“I think that because of that we just shouldn’t scrap the whole thing, because I know how difficult it was to get here and therefore I’m ready to go the extra mile to save the progress,” he said.

“I’m ready to build on the achievements — which took us five years to build — and to really kind of move to the next stage where we will talk to you more about opportunities, about all the investors from Canada, from the US, from Europe who want to come to actually benefit from this unique place that Northern Ireland has on both the internal market of the UK and single market of the EU.”

He spoke of the benefits of Northern Ireland businesses having dual-market access because of the protocol, while insisting that businesses here need “stability, predictability and legal clarity” going forward. Mr Sefcovic was also asked about the DUP’s threat to collapse the institutions and if this could influence the speed of the talks between the EU and UK.

He had previously appealed for politicians here to “dial down the rhetoric” with such comments, something the DUP did not take kindly to.

“For us in the EU we wanted to have this problem solved already before the first of January of this year,” he said.

“So can we do this faster? Let’s go for it, I mean, we are ready for engagement, we will be working as we’ve been until now — constructively with our UK partners. Let’s see how far and how fast we can progress.”

On the DUP’s criticism of his “rhetoric” comment, which the party’s East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson branded “belligerent”, Mr Sefcovic said: “I think that appeal for calm, for dialogue, for constructive engagement cannot offend anybody.

“And I will just repeat my invitation for this constructive, calm discussion.”