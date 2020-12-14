Brexit: UUP leader tells Raab internal UK border does not fix NI Protocol

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has hit back at Dominic Raab after the Foreign Secretary suggested that the UK Government resolved the Northern Ireland Protocol in order to move forward with an EU free trade deal.

Mr Aiken said if that if the Government's definition of "fixed" is an imposed internal UK border, there is "little hope of any sensible way forward".

"Boris Johnson's disastrous 'leadership' will have numerous untold consequences - 'flexibility' and 'pragmatism' aren't some of them," warned Mr Aiken.

Earlier the Foreign Secretary, speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, said the UK had demonstrated those values during negotiations with the EU, using the Northern Ireland Protocol as an example.

The Protocol aims to avoid the introduction of a hard border on the island of Ireland in the event that there is a no-deal Brexit. It is a crucial part of the Withdrawal Agreement.

But in September, the UK Government published its Internal Market Bill, which would have allowed ministers to ignore some of the Northern Ireland Protocol's requirements.

The UK and the EU have until December 31 to agree a trade deal and discuss other issues, such as fishing rights.

Mr Raab accused the EU of having shifted the goalposts on issues such as control over the UK's lawmaking in years to come but said Boris Johnson's Government had been flexible.

"There are always creative contours in the drafting but ... we showed great flexibility and goodwill to resolve the issues in the joint committee on Northern Ireland," he said. "When I was negotiating with Michel Barnier, it was very clear, to resolve the Northern Ireland issue and the divorce element of the actual agreement, a Canada-style agreement was on offer. It is clear that they're moving beyond that now.

"We were told a Canada-style agreement was available, you've just said it in your own terms, you've put it to me that the EU is not being now willing to offer us that.

"So let us be very clear, if we are forced into this position it is because the EU wasn't willing to treat us like any other independent third country would expect to be treated and, indeed, how the EU would expect to be treated.

"The point you are quoting with the Prime Minister, we had the political declaration. It was clear, a free trade deal if we resolved the withdrawal agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol was on offer. I do think it's absurd that the EU has taken the approach that it has, which means that German car manufacturers and French fishermen and women and French farmers would suffer.

"And the common sense win-win in the free trade deal Canada-style is still there to be done.

"And it is not the UK that hasn't shown the flexibility, the pragmatism - in the context of Northern Ireland, the Joint Committee, we've resolved all those issues."

Mr Raab told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "We want to be treated like any other independent self-respecting democracy.

"If the EU can accept that at a political level then there's every reason to be confident, but there is still, I think, a long way to go."