Brexiteers taking over the NIO, says SDLP’s Claire Hanna

The SDLP has described the appointment of arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker to a ministerial role in Belfast as the “ERG takeover of [the] Northern Ireland Office”.

The European Research Group is a secretive group of Eurosceptic Conservative MPs that drove forward the push for Brexit.

Mr Baker is the former chair of the ERG and is known as a hardline Brexiteer. He organised the Brexiteer revolt that ultimately brought down Theresa May, and has described the Northern Ireland Protocol as "a thorn in the side of relations between us and Ireland".

The decision to place him in the NIO was branded "obnoxious" and a "red flag" by SDLP MP Claire Hanna, as she claimed Ms Truss appeared to be "continuing down the diplomatically ignorant route of her predecessor".

Ms Hanna suggested Ms Truss had foregone an opportunity to "build bridges" in her first days as Prime Minister.

"The appointment of another hard-line Eurosceptic to a senior position in the Northern Ireland Office is a red flag when issues related to the protocol remain politically sensitive," she said.

"Liz Truss has an opportunity to make the case for a negotiated resolution with the European Union in the interests of people across these islands. These appointments seem in stark contrast to that objective.

"Privatising this issue to the DUP and ERG has not only failed in the past, it has brought down previous governments.

"Elevating Steve Baker to NIO in particular is an obnoxious decision that will send a destructive message to the European Commission and to parties in Northern Ireland.

"Liz Truss could have taken the opportunity to build bridges and make allies in the early days of her premiership. Instead she seems to be continuing down the diplomatically ignorant route of her predecessor."