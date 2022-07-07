Bride and joy: Ukraine refugee Yana’s delight over Co Down boutique’s ‘perfect’ wedding dress gift

Teen will marry fiance in Ukraine later this month

Yana Horokholska looks at a wedding dress with Angela Brankin, owner of Naomi’s bridal shop in Ballynahinch

A Ukrainian refugee has told of her delight after a Co Down bridal shop donated a wedding dress and veil for her upcoming marriage due to take place back in her home country

Yana Horokholska (18), mother Olena and brother Dima arrived here in April after fleeing the Russian invasion and have been staying in Annahilt with Rachel Graham.

Apart from hosting the Horokholskas, Rachel is also provding a home for Yana’s future mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Oksana and Dasha Tsykra.

Her wedding to boyfriend of three years Vadim Tsykra was meant to take place in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil last month, but has been postponed until July 25.

The problem was she didn’t have a dress for her big day.

But now Naomi’s in Ballynahinch has come to the rescue.

“I had been looking at dresses back in Ukraine, obviously before the war, but had not tried any on,” explained Yana.

“When I was offered a dress by Naomi’s I was so delighted. When I walked in, I just was immediately drawn to the dress — I knew it was the one.”

Shop owner Angela Brankin said she was approached by Rachel, who told her of Yana’s situation.

“I had wanted to help with the Ukrainians’ plight, but with running the shop full-time and being a carer for my elderly mum, I had little time to do anything else,” she said.

“So giving Yana her wedding gown and veil was the best thing I could do to help out.

“She’s a young girl, only 18, and struggling with everything that is going on in her country.

“I didn’t have to think twice about it.”

Yana and her mum visited the boutique and looked at seven or eight dresses.

“But the bride-to-be had her eye on one particular dress, which she couldn’t wait to try on,” Angela explained.

“The moment Yana put on the dress, we all knew it was the one.

“She’s a beautiful girl anyway, and any dress would have looked stunning on her.

“But she knew which one she wanted, and it was beautiful on her. Yana has very little English, but was able to say ‘perfect’.

“I gave her a full-length cathedral veil to go with it and she was so happy.”

The dress, which the boutique owner described as “boho” and “quite traditional”, needed some alterations to make it fit.

Yana popped back a few days later to pick it up.

She promised Angela she would send her a photograph of herself with her groom, to let her see how she looked on her big day.

Yana and Vadim were engaged in January 2021 and hoped that they would marry this year.

But after the war broke out their plans were thrown into confusion, with him being unable to leave as a male of military age. The couple have been friends since childhood and their families went on holidays together when they were younger.

Yana said, because of the war, they will have a smaller wedding than originally planned, and have kept in contact via the internet.

“We both have very big families and lots of friends, so it would have been at least 120 — and that’s counting just family alone,” added Yana.

“Now it will probably be no more than 60.”

She will travel home with her mum and brother for the wedding.

Yana Horokholska (centre) with Angela Brankin (left), owner of Naomi’s of Ballynahinch, and Yana’s mother Olena

Yana will stay in Ukraine, while Olena and Dima will return to Co Down.

She said: “I have made the decision to stay with him.

“I can’t say that it will be exactly safe there, as missiles can go anywhere of course, but while it will be hard to stay while my family return here, I know I will get used to it.

“Where we are, there is still internet access, so we will still be able to keep in touch.”

Rachel explained the background to her hosting of the two refugee families.

She said: “I have known Vadim’s family for almost 20 years because of our connection through the Ballynahinch Baptist Church.

“My niece Emily used to go with me on teams to Ukraine years ago and it was through that connection where she met her husband, Vadim’s brother Pavel.”

When she attended Emily and Pavel’s wedding in Lviv in 2017, little did she know she would meet Yana and mum Olena there, long before she ended up as their host.

She added: “I actually should have been at Yana’s wedding, and we were going to book flights earlier this year, but ended up not booking any because we feared there would be trouble, and I suppose that was the right call now.

“So, when Yana and her mother and brother came to live with me and I knew their situation, it was the least I could do to try and find her a wedding dress.

“I wish Yana and Vadim all the best with their lives together.”

Earlier this week Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the eastern region of Luhansk, a day after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last remaining stronghold.

Last month Russian missiles struck the Chortkiv district in Ternopil, where Yana and Vadim are planning to tie the knot.