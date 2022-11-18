Bridge connecting Co Down with Co Louth goes out to tender after years of delay

An artist impression of the original proposed Narrow Water Bridge project, one of the collaborative North-South and all-island projects

A bridge project connecting Omeath in Co Louth and Narrow Water Castle on the outskirts of Warrenpoint in Co Down is to be put out to tender, it has been confirmed.

The announcement is expected to be made by Taoiseach Micheal Martin later on Friday during a visit to Newry.

The project has been in the planning stage for a number of years but has faced significant delays.

Last year, the Irish Government announced a three million euro funding commitment that would enable Louth County Council to start a tender process for the build.

It was also part of the commitments in the 2020 New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal that restored Stormont powersharing at the time.

The 280m cable-stayed bridge will feature lanes for car and cycle traffic and will be anchored by two towers at either end.

If approval is granted construction on the bridge is expected to begin before the end of 2023.

Speaking after a meeting with Mr Martin, Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis said the project has the potential to make a positive impact in the local area.

“I am delighted that more progress has been made today on the development of the Narrow Water Bridge Project,” she said.

“Sinn Fein is committed to seeing this project delivered and we will continue to work together with local businesses and the community to ensure it is completed.

“This is a transformational project and key to unlocking south Down’s huge potential to create good quality jobs, boost tourism and create a stronger, all-Ireland economy.

“While Irish government support for this project is welcome, they must also live up to progressing other key projects outlined in New Decade, New Approach to deliver much-needed investment into local infrastructure.

“Sinn Fein will continue to ensure Narrow Water bridge is delivered to improve the lives of workers, families and local businesses across south Down.”