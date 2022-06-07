Briege O'Brien: Tributes paid to popular west Belfast classroom assistant following death

Tributes have been paid following the death of a “much loved” staff member at a west Belfast school.

Briege O'Brien worked at De La Salle College in the city for 15 years and was described in a tribute by the school as “dedicated and caring” to the pupils and staff members she engaged with.

It is understood the mother of two initially sustained a serious head injury following an accident last week, before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

However, Corpus Christi Parish priest Paddy McCafferty confirmed the sad news she had passed away.

“I am sorry to relay that the young mother, Briege, for whom we were praying has died,” he wrote on social media on Monday.

“God love her and rest her. May God comfort and strengthen her family and all who love her.”

De La Salle College said the school was “heartbroken” at the loss, with a Facebook post being inundated with hundreds of comments from friends and past pupils who she supported.

“Briege was a much loved, dedicated and caring Classroom Assistant in the school for the past 15 years,” the post read.

“In that time, she embodied the very best of Lasallian spirit in action; her warm smile and generous, selfless nature were instrumental in helping pupils in her care to learn and develop.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Briege and she always went the extra mile.

“Briege will be sorely missed by pupils, staff and the wider school community she served so faithfully. Our thoughts and prayers are with Briege, her family and friends.

“St Jean Baptiste De La Salle, pray for her.”

Local GAA clubs also paid tribute to the popular woman, with Belfast club Gort na Mona said they “deeply regret” her passing.

“Our condolences to the entire family circle. RIP,” they added.

O'Donovan Rossa said they were “deeply saddened and shocked”.

“Our entire club would like to send their most sincere condolences to Aodhan, Conor & Briege’s husband Micky at this extremely difficult time,” they added.

“Funeral arrangements will be shared later in the week.”