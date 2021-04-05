Bright start: but Arctic winds to blast Northern Ireland with snow and hail

Northern Ireland could see snow showers in parts today as temperatures were expected to plummet overnight as Arctic winds bring an end to the good weather.

Easter Monday in Northern Ireland is forecast to be a bright but cold day with a mixture of sunny intervals and occasional wintry showers of hail or snow with a maximum temperature of 5 degrees.

More wintry showers are expected on Tuesday with Wednesday starting dry and bright before some rain comes in later.

Thursday will be breezy with some showers.

Elsewhere sub-zero temperatures can be expected in parts of northern England, while the mercury could drop to -7C in some areas of Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said: "We will see this plunge of much colder conditions coming in. It's Arctic maritime air, which does mean it's coming from the Arctic. So it's going to be cold for everybody, but also windy too. The wind chill is going to be significant."