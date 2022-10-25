‘Brighter days ahead’: Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London before travelling to Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles III to formally resign as PM. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Liz Truss has said serving as Prime Minister was “a huge honour” as she departed Downing Street for the final time.

After seven chaotic weeks in office, Ms Truss warned that the nation continues to "battle through a storm" but insisted she believes that "brighter days lie ahead".

She then travelled to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the King after just 49 days in office, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in history.

Speaking this morning, she said: "It has been a huge honour to be Prime Minister of this great country.

"In particular to lead the nation in mourning the death of her late Majesty the Queen, after 70 years of service, and welcoming the accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

"In just a short period, this government has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hard working families and businesses.

"We reversed the National Insurance increase. We helped millions of households with their energy bills, and helped thousands of businesses avoid bankruptcy.

"We are taking back our energy independence so we are never again beholden to global market fluctuations, or malign foreign powers.

"From my time as prime minister, I'm more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face.”

The outgoing PM referenced a quote from Roman philosopher Seneca which reads: “It’s not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it’s because we do not dare that they are difficult”.

"We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country."

"We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms, to do things differently.

"This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens, and restoring power to democratic institutions.

"It means lower taxes, so people can keep more of the money that they earn.

"And it means delivering growth that will lead to more job security, higher wages, and greater opportunities for our children and grandchildren.”

Ms Truss made specific references to aid in Ukraine, saying the country must “prevail” in its war against Russia.

"Democracies must be able to deliver for their own people. We must be able to outcompete autocratic regimes where power lies in the hands of a few.

"And now more than ever, we must support Ukraine in their brave fight against Putin's aggression. Ukraine must prevail. And we must continue to strengthen our nation's defences."

Referring to the incoming Sunak government, who she defeated in a brutal leadership contest earlier this summer, she wished the new Prime Minister “every success for the good of our country”.

Ms Truss closed by paying tribute to her husband and children and confirmed she intends to return to the backbenches to represent her constituency of south west Norfolk.

She added: "Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead. Thank you."