‘Bring it on’ says Charlie Lawson over bonfire investigation

Northern Irish actor Charlie Lawson has said “bring it on” in response to being investigated by the Environment Agency for his involvement in lighting a bonfire on the Eleventh Night celebrations.

It’s after it was confirmed that Mr Lawson was being probed for his involvement in the bonfire in Fivemiletown in Roughan, Co Tyrone due to concerns it allegedly contained “waste”.

Speaking on The Nolan Show, the Coronation Street actor said: “This has nothing to do with the environment, this is do with let’s have a go at Charlie because he comes from a certain background, blah blah blah, boring.”

"If they want to investigate me, bring it on, if they want to get (John) Finucane to arrest me, bring it on” he said, claiming the bonfire he helped light “did not contain any waste.”

“There is an awful lot wrong with Northern Ireland if you want to pick holes in it. I was invited to light an organised bonfire and I will do it next year if I’m invited.”

A statement from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to the Belfast Telegraph said it “will consider Mr Lawson’s actions in line with our statutory role”.

Mr Lawson said he has not been contacted by the agency and was only made aware by journalists who reported on it.

The Enniskillen actor said he was invited to light the bonfire by Dame Arlene Foster, who he later joined to present coverage of the Twelfth of July from Armagh for broadcaster GB News.

He provided a wider comment on bonfires and said: “You’re not going to stop (bonfires). It’s extraordinary around the province and you drive past signs for villages that you’ve never been in.

“It’s part of our heritage and our culture, and that’s going to wind up some people.”

Mr Lawson said his support for legislation around bonfires would depend on “what the regulations are and who makes them”. “We all know there are some people who want them totally banned, simple as that,” he said.