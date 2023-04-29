Bristol FC apologise for message celebrating Michael Stone ‘beating Milltown 3-0’

Michael Stone at the Northern Ireland Centennial parade in the grounds of Stormont in May 2022.

Bristol City FC has apologised after a half-time message congratulating Michael Stone for “beating Milltown 3-0” appeared on its big screen.

The shocking tribute to the six-time loyalist killer appeared during the club’s home game against Burnley on Saturday.

"Congratulations Michael Stone for beating Milltown 3-0 in the cup final,” it read.

"From dad.”

A spokesperson for the Championship side, which suffered a 2-1 defeat at Ashton Gate, said they are trying to identify the culprit who will face a ban from the stadium.

“Bristol City would like to sincerely apologise for any offence caused by a message displayed on the screen,” they said.

“We acknowledge that this was a serious error and the message that was sent into the club, one of many messages received and displayed on match days during the season, should never have got through our checking procedures.

"We will now review those processes and take every step to avoid something like this happening again.”

Former UDA hitman Stone served 27 years behind bars for a string of sectarian killings.

Three of his victims lost their lives in Milltown Cemetery on March 16, 1988 when Stone single-handedly launched a gun and grenade on an IRA funeral in the heart of republican west Belfast.

Another 60 people were injured in the atrocity with a number of mourners pursuing the killer to try and drown him in a nearby swamp.

Stone managed to flee in a vehicle which was stopped by armed RUC officers as it travelled at high speed.

Police contended with an angry mob on the M1 motorway, before arresting the perpetrator and saving his life.

Stone, who received a life sentence, was released in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

But six years later he was back in prison after being arrested in the revolving doors at Stormont as he tried to kill Sinn Féin chiefs Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness.

The loyalist thug was armed with a knife, imitation pistol and a viable explosive device when he was detained by security staff.

Stone was released on parole two years ago and returned to Parliament Buildings last May to watch the Orange Order’s NI Centenary celebrations alongside his DJ wife Karan.