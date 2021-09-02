British army vastly overestimated number of IRA men it killed in early Troubles, says author

Violence: A crowd waits at a barricade after Danny O’Hagan was shot at the corner of Shandon Street in Belfast

An internal report quoted in a new book on the early Troubles illustrates the Army’s failure to understand its impact on local communities, its author has said.

Malachi O’Doherty’s The Year of Chaos: Northern Ireland on the Brink of Civil War 1971/72 is published this week.

Mr O’Doherty said that by late 1971 the Army had claimed to have killed “three dozen” IRA gunmen — more than four times the actual number. The largest figure for IRA members killed by the Army in other records such as the book Lost Lives is eight.

“There are two ways you can reach a figure of 36,” explained Mr O’Doherty. “One is by counting every single person killed by a soldier. That gets you there precisely. This suggests that the Army was taking credit for killing innocent civilians and rejecting completely the claims that some among the dead were uninvolved [in paramilitaries].”

But the Army also believed that the IRA was quietly burying its dead and tried to trace the secret graves.

Mr O’Doherty spoke to a former soldier, Steve Corbett, who had been stationed at the time in the bus depot at the bottom of the Glen Road, opposite Milltown cemetery. Mr Corbett told him that he had been sent into the cemetery to search for freshly disturbed graves.

The internal security assessment quoted in The Year of Chaos suggests that the Army had little sense of its impact on local communities.

The report said: “Amongst a divided community, it has been particularly necessary to demonstrate that operations are conducted within the requirements of the law. This has sometimes imposed restraints and denied quick, spectacular results.”

But O’Doherty concluded “there was no shortage of ‘spectacular results’ when soldiers opened fire without restraint. Those results were the alienation of communities and increased recruitment into the IRA”.

The report claimed that the attitude of the Catholic community to the Army was changing and that people were more willing to accept the killing of terrorists.

The assessment illustrated this supposed tempering of Catholic attitudes towards the Army by comparing reactions to different killings by soldiers.

It noted: “When a petrol bomber [Danny O’Hagan] was shot by the Army in August 1970, there were six days of rioting in Belfast. When two terrorists were shot in the Ardoyne in March 1971, there was no disorderly reaction in any part of the city.”

This reads like an assurance that the Army could shoot terrorists dead and the Catholic community would be content with that, Mr O’Doherty suggested, but there is no record of deaths meeting that description in Lost Lives.

The shooting of Danny O’Hagan was hugely controversial because he was the first alleged petrol bomber shot dead and the claim that he was actually throwing petrol bombs was disputed.

Nowhere in the report does the Army concede that soldiers had ever killed innocent civilians, despite the then recent Ballymurphy massacre and the killing of 10 other civilians in the same three-day period.

Although Mr O‘Doherty accepted he could not trace the “two terrorists shot in Ardoyne in March 1971”, it is true that some later shootings did not bring huge crowds onto the streets in the way that the shooting of Danny O’Hagan did.

The security assessment concluded from this that an “amplification of tolerance” of the Army had emerged and that this “extended the scope for enterprise in operations and contributed to the availability of intelligence”.

The Year of Chaos: Northern Ireland on the Brink of Civil War is published by Atlantic Books