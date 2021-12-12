British Council advises staff to avoid term ‘Brits’ because it ‘excludes people from NI’

The British Council has advised staff not to use the terms "Brits" because the term excludes people from Northern Ireland.

The international organisation, which promotes cultural relations and educational opportunities, has issued employees with a "non-discriminatory" guide on the use of language and which terms to avoid, according to the Mail on Sunday.

It states: "Careless, uninformed or ill-considered use of language can categorise, marginalise, exclude or stereotype."

Obtained by the newspaper under Freedom of Information legislation, the document advised against the use of the word "Brits" to describe people from the UK, "as the term generally does not include people from Northern Ireland".

The use of terms such as "British English" or "Queen's English" is also deemed "problematic as it implies that these varieties of English are more correct or of greater importance than others".

The council, which has offices in more than 100 countries, also advocated avoiding the term "native English speaker" because "it is often understood to relate to countries like the UK, the USA and Australia, and to discriminate against others who are often called non-native speakers".

The guide also advised readers to use the terms "lower-income country, middle-income country or fragile and conflict-affected state" instead of "developing country".

The use of the term "politically correct" is also advised against it "downplays and trivialises the hurt and offence caused" in certain circumstances, while remarking that "the colour scheme is insane" or "they had a fit" should be off-limits due to mental health connotations.

Staff were advised to avoid the term '"guys" when referring to a group of people because it is "usually associated with men and can be perceived as excluding women", with the terms folks, team, friends or everyone advised instead.

A British Council spokeswoman said the guide was "advisory" rather than "prescriptive". She said: 'We are proud of our work promoting the UK to the rest of the world. Last year we reached more than 791 million people globally, so it is important the language we use reflects the diversity of our audience. As a global organisation, we are committed to being as inclusive as possible. This guide helps our colleagues across the world to achieve that aim."