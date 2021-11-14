British Government to commission official history of Troubles under legacy plans

An official history of the Troubles is to be commissioned by the UK Government, spanning the sixties through to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

According to the Daily Telegraph, under the plans devised by the Northern Ireland Office, a group of historians would be appointed by the Government on privy council terms to undertake the project.

The official history project is understood to be part of the wider package of legacy proposals tabled by Brandon Lewis and Boris Johnson earlier this year.

Whitehall sources told the newspaper the official history would be independent of ministers and would involve historians being appointed to produce a balanced historical record.

It is thought that ministers are also considering asking the Northern Ireland centenary historical advisory panel, chaired by the Queen’s University historian Lord Bew, to lend their expertise.

The official history is likely to focus on the role of the British Government and Army in the Troubles and also challenge the role of the IRA in the conflict.

The proposal for an official history of that time period sits alongside other measures around legacy proposed by the government to aid in truth and reconciliation.

In July, the Northern Ireland Secretary announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

Contending the criminal justice route was not delivering for victims, a government command paper said a move to a new truth recovery model would help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones.

The plan has been heavily criticised by all the main political parties in Northern Ireland as well as the Irish Government and a range of victims and survivors’ groups.

It is understood that Mr Lewis intends to begin legislating on the statute of limitations before the new year despite the opposition.

The history of the Troubles is expected to take several years to compile.

The UK Government currently has a programme of official history dating back to 1908.

Volumes published between 1923 and 1949 include the History of the Great War and Second World War. It spanned military, naval and air operations, as well as the medical history of the wars.

In 1966, Prime Minister Harold Wilson announced that the range of official history was to be “extended to include selected periods or episodes of peacetime history.

In a statement, a Northern Ireland Office spokesman said: "The UK Government remains committed to bringing forward a package of measures to deal with the legacy of the Troubles that will deliver for all communities."