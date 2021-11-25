British Government to work with Executive on ‘super-charging’ NI infrastructure plans

The Government says it wants to work with the Stormont Executive to work together on ambitious plans to “super-charge” Northern Ireland’s transport infrastructure - despite ditching plans for a ‘Boris bridge’ to Scotland.

The offer was made as the Government published Sir Peter Hendy’s independent Union Connectivity Review last night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to create a strategic transport network across the UK following a major review.

Read more Boris Johnson plan for NI to Scotland tunnel dead in the water

However, critics have pointed out that the plans by central government undermine those of the devolved governments.

Sir Peter Hendy was asked to undertake the review by the Government in a bid to improve transport and shore up the Union.

One of the key recommendations of the report is to create a UKNet, which would map out the strategic locations across the country and plot how best to link them together, while also providing extra funding for underperforming areas of the network.

The Prime Minister pledged to set up UKNet “right away”.

“Modern, reliable and rapid transport connections across all parts of Northern Ireland and with the rest of the UK are crucial for levelling up opportunity and driving economic growth,” he said.

“We will carefully consider Sir Peter Hendy’s pioneering proposals, and I look forward to working closely with the Northern Ireland Executive to identify the road, rail, sea and air links that can better serve the people of Northern Ireland and bring our great nations even closer together.”

One of the things missing from the UK Government announcements is the proposed link between Scotland and Northern Ireland - although it is understood the idea will not go ahead.

In recent years, the Prime Minister along with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have talked up a bridge or tunnel between Larne and Cairnryan to link the two islands - an idea which was heavily derided in Scotland and elsewhere and had a possible price tag of £33bn.

The Sunday Telegraph reported this week that the idea had been scrapped, and it is understood it was seen as too expensive and technically challenging.

Instead, upgrades to the A75 in the south of Scotland were recommended, which would improve connectivity to Northern Ireland.

In the review, Sir Peter recommends the Government agrees a plan, in collaboration with Stormont, to upgrade rail infrastructure across Northern Ireland, citing historic underinvestment across the network.

The UCR also asks the Government to work with the Executive on the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, to improve regional and strategic rail connectivity across the whole island of Ireland.

Sir Peter proposes that this includes better connectivity to the three airports and seaports, as well as to and from Belfast and Londonderry.

Over three million journeys were made on the Derry railway line in 2019 and the UK Government is committed to making it work for everyone who needs it.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The strength of our United Kingdom is built on modern, rapid transport connections, bringing together our closely woven, ambitious nations, and providing opportunity and prosperity to everyone.

“Our task is to transform these recommendations into action, and we’ll work tirelessly with the Northern Ireland Executive to do just that. I am indebted to Sir Peter for his work, which has resulted in important proposals with the potential to strengthen the ties that bind us, now and for the future.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said “a more connected United Kingdom will super-charge Northern Ireland, levelling up local communities, continuing to drive economic growth, and establish national connections”.

“This review has brought forward recommendations that will build a more ambitious and prosperous Northern Ireland, and I look forward to working in close collaboration with the Northern Ireland Executive to deliver new opportunities through ambitious transport infrastructure,” he added.