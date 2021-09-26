British Government triggering Article 16 would be ‘very irresponsible’, says Irish EU Commissioner

Suggestions the UK Government could ignore parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol and potentially trigger Article 16 have been described as “very irresponsible” by EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

Ms McGuinness told the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday the European Union and British Government need to “trust each other” and claimed “threats are not helpful”.

The Irish politician also suggested the trading bloc are in “solutions mode” and said she believes there is no appetite in Northern Ireland for the protocol to be scrapped.

The comments come after speculation mounted in the last few days that the UK Government could be close to triggering Article 16, which would suspend aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It is thought any move on triggering the clause is likely to see a response from the EU, with a potential legal challenge mooted.

On Thursday, Brexit Minister Lord Frost escalated the warning from the UK, with a tweet saying that the protocol was having “a continued negative effect on everyday life and business in Northern Ireland” and demanded an urgent response to changes requested by Britain.

“The outstanding issues now need to be dealt with urgently. I and my team are in contact with the EU daily, but we need a full response to our July Command Paper soon,” he added.

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow certain EU rules on goods, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists.

The protocol has seen months of protests by loyalists who have demanded the government trigger Article 16.

“The European Union has been in Northern Ireland, my colleague Maros Sefcovic, he has listened to the real problems for businesses and communities in relation to the practical application of the protocol,” said Ms McGuinness.

“We are in solutions mode and we will come forward with proposals to help where there are problems identified. I would like that the UK Government work with us on that journey.

“We have an agreement, it will not be renegotiated.”

She added: “I think Article 16 is used in very extreme circumstances. It was interesting that my colleague Vice President Sefcovic did not get the message in Northern Ireland that they wanted the protocol scrapped or set aside, but people want solutions on the ground, so I don’t think that is helpful,” she added.

When asked by Andrew Marr if she accepted the UK Government could “carry on ignoring” parts of the protocol, Ms McGuinness said that would be “very irresponsible”.

“We are all duty bound to find solutions to the problems facing people and communities in Northern Ireland facing Brexit. They can’t we resolved if the atmosphere is not friendly,” she said.

“We are not in the mood to say no. I hope the UK Government and Lord Frost will believe with sincerity on what we are saying. We don’t need to keep this divisive atmosphere because Northern Ireland will suffer.”

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, TUV leader Jim Allister said the “conditions already exist” for triggering article 16.

"The question in my mind is why the delay,” he said.

“Let’s be clear, triggering article 16 is but a temporary fix, it is not the end of the matter.

"It is only when we bring the protocol to the point where it is incapable of working. By stopping the checks, the protocol becomes in practice a dead letter, it brings it politically to a head.

"It is only when we bring on that heavy pressure that we are only going to get the right answer. If this protocol stays, this union is being dismantled day by day by it.”