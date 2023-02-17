British Museum founder and ‘slave owner’ who has statue in NI village may feature on new mural too

A controversial historic figure with links to the slave trade has been named as a potential candidate for a Co Down’s village’s council-sponsored mural.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has signed off on a grant of £6,750 for a mural for Killyleagh Development Association to to help revitalise the area.

Famous Killyleagh natives that have been mentioned as possible subjects so far include Northern Ireland record goalscorer David Healy and naturalist Sir Hans Sloane.

Sloane was the founder of the British Museum and credited as the inventor of milk chocolate.

However, Sloane’s star has been on the wane in recent times, as he had connections to the slave trade.

His wife’s father was a slave trader and owner, while Sloane had investments in companies that traded in slaves.

Killyleagh already has a statue in its village to honour Sloane and a centre dedicated to celebrating his life.

In 2020 the British Museum upset members of the Sir Hans Sloane Centre and councillors in Killyleagh after deciding a statue of him, which once occupied a treasured place at the museum, was moved to a secure cabinet alongside artefacts explaining his work in the context of the British Empire.

The museum’s curators said the decision was influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in the US.

Sloane’s marriage to Elizabeth Rose, the daughter of a wealthy slave planter in Jamaica — bringing him a one-third share of the net profits from her father’s vast plantations — put him on the list of BLM campaigners demanding his statue be taken down from its plinth and streets bearing his name at Knightsbridge in London renamed back in 2020.

It has been argued that his invention of milk chocolate was something he learned while in Jamaica. A renowned naturalist, politician and doctor, Sir Hans is now described as a “collector and slave owner” on British Museum signage.

After Newry, Mourne and Down council signed off on the mural grant, local representatives speculated over who it might feature.

Rowallane councillor Terry Andrews of the SDLP said: “Killyleagh has a very rich history all the way back to the 1600s.

“Killyleagh can claim the likes of Sir Hans Sloane, the inventor of milk chocolate, and the founder of the British Museum, Vice-Admiral Sir Henry Blackwood who fought in the Napoleonic Wars and, in more modern times, Northern Ireland record goalscorer David Healy.”

Asked to comment on whether Sloane should feature on the artwork, Mr Andrews did not respond directly, saying instead that he was happy to see the village will have a new mural.

“I’m not too sure who exactly is going on the mural, it’s just more about focusing on the history of Killyleagh,” he said.

“I welcome the work of Killyleagh Development Association in developing this mural.

“There is so much history here in Killyleagh, it’s great to see the grant coming through for them and, no doubt, the community will welcome the new mural.”

One of the goals of the mural is to bring tourists to the village of Killyleagh.

Alliance councillor David Lee-Surginor said: “The mural [will] revitalise the residents and the Killyleagh community.

“It will attract new tourists and visitors alike into the town boosting the economy of the area, as it will tie in brilliantly with the Killyleagh Digital Heritage Trail.”