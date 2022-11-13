Broadcaster Gerry Kelly pays tribute after ex-UTV colleague’s sudden death

Broadcaster Gerry Kelly has said he is devastated by the sudden death of a friend and colleague who was a key figure in the revival of his popular TV programme.

Ralph Campbell, a retired senior sound operative at UTV, was found dead at his home on Saturday — just 12 days after the passing of his mother.

Mr Campbell, who was in his 60s, was one of a dozen Havelock House veterans who offered their services for free to help media students from Belfast Metropolitan College create new show Tonight with Gerry Kelly.

“Ralph’s untimely death has shattered me. It has knocked the shine off what has been a really enjoyable time for us all,” Mr Kelly said.

“Only last Wednesday Ralph was his usual upbeat, funny self as we recorded the latest show.

“I had known him for years throughout our UTV days and his ever-present smile and infectious laugh always lifted everyone around him.

“I can’t believe he’s gone, especially so soon after his beloved mother Anne.

“Two days after she died Ralph insisted that he didn’t want to let us down and came in to record the show.”

Gerry Kelly

Michael McAdam, the executive producer of Tonight with Gerry Kelly, who is another former staff member at UTV, said everyone who was associated with the programme had been deeply upset by Ralph’s passing.

He added: “It was completely unexpected. Ralph and the rest of us ex-UTV folk were having an absolute ball with what has been a labour of love.

“It’s been lots of fun and no-one enjoyed himself more than Ralph, who was a joy to be with. Nothing was too much trouble for him.

“And the reality is that if he and several other experts in their fields hadn’t lent their technical expertise to the show, it wouldn’t have happened. A number of us from the team were at Mrs Campbell’s funeral service in Whiteabbey last week never imagining that we’d been going to her son’s funeral this week.”

Students from Belfast Met are also in shock.

But they and the co-ordinator of their course, former UTV news presenter Lynda Bryans, have vowed the show will go on. Next week’s programme will be dedicated to Ralph, who had said he was delighted to be able to pass on his years of experience to the next generation of TV, radio and film makers.

Mr McAdam said: “His wife told me he was really enjoying being back in the studio doing what he used to do on the original Kelly show. We will be putting up a picture of Ralph along with a message on the next show, remembering a fantastic professional and a wonderful friend.”

Other UTV retirees have assisted the Belfast Met students in all aspects of television production, from creating the opening credits to booking guests and editing the show.

It is being recorded in front of an audience and transmitted over its eight-week run on community broadcaster NVTV.