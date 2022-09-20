Broadcasters capture mood of the nation as Queen’s funeral watched around the globe

TV heavyweights vie for viewers around globe

Huw Edwards has barely been off our screens since the monarch’s death

Billions of people around the world were expected to watch the state funeral of the late Queen yesterday, with television channels turning over their listings to cover the historic event.

BBC One and Two and ITV 1, 2, 3 and 4 all ran live coverage of the funeral throughout Monday morning into the late afternoon, while Channel Four featured a documentary exploring the Queen’s life.

In fact, as the congregation at Westminster Abbey took to their feet for the first hymn, Channel 4 viewers were watching the moment when the Queen was crowned at her coronation at Westminster Abbey seven decades ago.

The contrast in mood between the two scenes in the famous medieval Gothic church could not have been more stark — with the programmes marking two of the most significant events in Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking reign, as well as the beginning and end of an exceptional journey driven by an overwhelming sense of duty.

Television heavyweights — including Huw Edwards, who has barely been off our screens since news of the Queen’s death broke, Kirsty Young, David Dimbleby, Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby — anchored the BBC and ITV’s coverage of the funeral.

Dressed in black, the mood was solemn but some of the invited contributors were also keen to point out the importance of celebrating the role played by the late Queen in British life.

On ITV, Anna Whitelock, a British historian with a special interest in the monarchy, said: “We have all had her play as a backdrop in our lives.

“We all remember her, whether it be as kids buying postcards when we went to somewhere like Windsor or to London, the stamps and coins and watching her on those great tours around the world on Britannia.

“She has felt like part of our lives, she has felt like a family member and it’s that connection that has drawn people out today,” she said.

Historian and broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby said: “I think that what people loved about her more generally, even if they didn’t know her, was she represented stability, security in a very uncertain world.

“That is partly through her and partly through the institution which is not susceptible to sudden change, the overthrow of a government, the sacking of a Prime Minister, whatever it might be.

“And I think people like that fact and they like the fact that she was, and the institution is, above politics.

“It doesn’t mean they’re above us in the sense that we are all entirely deferential, it means that it’s outside and above and we can have a relationship with that and almost with ourselves sublimated through the institution,” he added.

Television coverage of the funeral began early on Monday morning, with presenters and expert guests describing and explaining the significance of the hundreds of politicians, heads of state and foreign royals turning up to pay their respects to the late monarch.

But as the camera panned across the pews where Northern Ireland’s politicians were seated together, the BBC coverage featured an unfortunate faux pas, with Sinn Fein MLA Michelle O’Neill described as “now deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland”.

Perhaps more interestingly, however, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson wasn’t mentioned at all.