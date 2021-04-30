Bronagh Waugh 'saddened and shocked' following Viewpoint co-star allegations

Bronagh Waugh - star of ITV drama Viewpoint - has said she is “deeply saddened and shocked”, following allegations of sexual harassment made against fellow actor Noel Clarke.

Broadcaster ITV decided to pull the final episode of the drama on Friday evening, after they said it was “no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode” as planned.

It comes after The Guardian newspaper on Thursday reported allegations from 20 women, accusing Mr Clarke of groping, harassment and bullying.

The 45-year-old Kidulthood and Doctor Who star said he “vehemently” denies “any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing”.

In a statement on Thursday, he said he intended to “defend myself against these false allegations”.

On Friday evening, Coleraine actress Bronagh Waugh – who plays DC Stella Beckett in the Manchester-set show – wrote on Twitter: “I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward to bravely & courageously tell their story.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked. Everyone deserves to feel safe & be protected in their workplace.”

The former Derry Girls actress added: “Things have to change. We have work to do. Sending love to all of the cast and crew of Viewpoint tonight.”

Receiving support under the post which was captioned with a broken heart emoji, Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee wrote: “Love you Bronagh xxx.”

Another Twitter user responded: “I feel so awful for you. Thank you for standing in solidarity with the brave women who have spoken out though.”

On Friday, ITV said it had "a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation".

"We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment," it added.

"In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian's report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening."

Clarke has also been suspended by Bafta, weeks after he received one of the British film and TV academy's top awards. He was given the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize at a ceremony on 10 April.