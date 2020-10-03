Brooke Reid McMaster to be laid to rest after death in house fire

The funeral of schoolgirl Brooke Reid McMaster, who died in a horror blaze at her Ballymena home on Wednesday, is to be held tomorrow.

The twelve-year-old, a pupil at Dunclug College, died after becoming trapped in her burning Ballykeel 2 estate home.

A service will be held in the home of her grandparents, Billy and Patricia McMaster, in Inchkeith Road in Ballykeel at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Ballee cemetery.

A death notice read: "Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing parents, grandparents and all the Reid and McMaster family circles.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus."

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at Staffa Drive in the Ballykeel area just before 6pm last Wednesday.

Brooke's mum, Martha McMaster, who has three older children, had been visiting her sister Christine in Ahoghill village, several miles away, at the time of the blaze.

The second year student at Dunclug College, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her grandfather said she had been unable to escape from her room because of child locks on the windows of the house, and despite frantic efforts rescuers were unable to reach her.

Dunclug College principal Ruth Wilson offered the school's "heartfelt sympathies" to Brooke's family.

"The staff and pupils of Dunclug College record deep sorrow on the tragic death of their beloved pupil, Brooke Reid, in Year 9, and send support and prayers to her grieving parents and family circle," she said.

Independent councillor Rodney Quigley, who is a friend of the family, told the Belfast Telegraph the schoolgirl's death had "totally devastated the local community".

"People tried to get in to help her but they were beaten back by the smoke and the fumes.

"It was awful.

"We have been brought to our knees by grief.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brooke's family."

The cause of fire which claimed the girl's life has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation by the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help the family had reached more than £7,300 last night.