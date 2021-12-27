Brother of Co Antrim crash victim urges people to ‘hug family that bit tighter’

34-year-old Niall Quinn died following a serious road traffic collision in Dunloy the day before Christmas Eve.

The brother of a man who was killed in a car crash in Co Antrim on December 23 has urged people to “hug your family that bit tighter” over the festive holidays.

Niall Quinn (34) died following a single-vehicle crash on the Garryduff Road in Dunloy last Thursday evening.

He was a married father-of-one, described in a family funeral notice online as the "devoted husband of Amy and loving father of Thomas".

"Much loved son of Danny and Kathleen Ann; beloved brother of Darren, Orán, Danielle and Caoimhe,” the post continued.

Mr Quinn’s brother Orán posted on Facebook on Friday, writing: “If you do anything this Christmas hug your family that bit tighter.”

Police were called to the road collision along with colleagues from the fire and ambulance service, and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2091 of 23/12/21.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a white Peugeot van.”

On Christmas Eve, UUP councillor for the area, Darryl Wilson said: "Unfortunately a local road traffic collision yesterday has resulted in a loss of life, a tragedy at any time of year, but particularly sad at Christmas when we focus on our family and friends.

"Can I pass on my deepest condolences to Niall's family, friends and the entire Dunloy community at this sad time."

A school in Dungiven where Mr Quinn’s sister works also posted: “The Gaelscoil Neachtain community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Niall Quinn, Dunloy, brother of Caoimhe Reid. We send our deepest sympathy to Caoimhe, our esteemed colleague and to the entire Quinn family at this time of great sorrow and loss.”