Brother of Natalie McNally shares poignant tattoo in tribute to late mother-to-be

Natalie McNally’s brother has shared a photograph of his new tattoo that he had designed especially for his late sister.

Ms McNally (32), was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, a week before Christmas last year.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Niall McNally showed the image of his new ink, and said that it is his first ever tattoo, in memory of his sister, her unborn son and her favourite band, The Killers.

The illustration details Ms McNally’s name, alongside the symbol of Las Vegas rock band, The Killers, a lightning bolt, which also contains a small, blue heart.

Mr McNally also thanked his friend Sinead for tattooing him, which she described as being “really special”.

Ms McNally, like the rest of her family, was a strong supporter of Everton FC, or ‘the Blues’ and she was pregnant with a baby boy when she died.

He has been named Dean.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Lisburn man Stephen McCullagh (33) is currently in custody accused of the murder of the mum-to-be, on December 18, 2022.

The Public Prosecution Service will have the “full file” against the alleged killer in six weeks, their lawyer confirmed earlier this month.