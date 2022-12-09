Brother of Shankill bomb victim ‘delighted to debunk claims that IRA and gangland murders are different’ following Human Rights Commission talks

Gary Murray and his mother Gina clutching a treasured photograph of Leanne, who was killed in the 1993 bombing of Frizzell’s.

The brother of a woman murdered in the Shankill bombing says he is “delighted to debunk claims that IRA murder was different than any other murder” after receiving correspondence from the NI Human Rights Commission (NIHRC).

Last month, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald came under criticism from victims of the Troubles and their families, after claiming that there is no comparison between IRA activities during The Troubles and current gangland crime.

Gary Murray, who lost his sister Leanne during the infamous IRA explosion in 1993, asked the Commission questions including whether the IRA’s terrorist campaign was compliant with Human Rights.

He also asked if there was any provision within the European Commission of Human Rights or via the Human Rights Act 1998 “which creates a hierarchical or other form of carve out for ‘IRA murder’, thus meaning that the taking of life by the IRA is different than any other unlawful taking of life”.

In response, the NIHRC Chief Commissioner responded: “You rightly observe, and I agree, that human rights law, including the right to life, applies equally to all individuals in Northern Ireland.

"Neither the Human Rights Act 1998 nor the European Convention on Human Rights creates a hierarchy of rights and indeed the fundamental principles of human rights law requires that they are universal and applied without discrimination.”

Backlash followed Ms McDonald in November after she was interviewed on the Irish Newstalk radio station.

She had told the interviewer she was “profoundly shocked” when she learned about criminal activities of former Sinn Féin Dublin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, who has been jailed for four years for facilitating the criminal organisation involved in a gangland killing in 2016.

Ms McDonald said members of the Provisional IRA were not comparable with him.

She stated: “The things that happened in the course of a very long political conflict – which, thank God, is now long over, we’ve had 25 years of peace – there is no comparison between that and the kind of challenge, and it is an ongoing challenge, to our society between this and the so-called gangland crime epidemic poses.”

On Friday, following correspondence with the NIHRC, Mr Murray said: “I am delighted to be able to clearly debunk the disgusting claims that IRA murder was different than any other murder.

"The murder of my little sister in the Shankill bomb could never be justified or explained away, it was the work of murdering terrorists who were and forever will be human rights abusers.

“This exercise has raised some very uncomfortable truths for the republican movement who set themselves up as human rights defenders.

"They should first acknowledge that the IRA were human rights abusers and the murders carried out by that criminal terrorist organisation was just the same as murders carried out by gangland criminals, or any other unlawful taking of life.

“I hope this outcome provides comfort to other victims of IRA terrorism who can know that the warped claims of Sinn Fein and their surrogates have been challenged and exposed for the evil propaganda that they are.”

Sinn Féín has been contacted for comment.