File on loyalist killings in 1976 handed to PPS

Development: Eugene Reavey whose brothers (from top: John, Brian and Anthony Reavey) were murdered in 1976. Credit: Kevin Scott

The brother of three young men murdered by the loyalist ‘Glenanne gang’ 45 years ago said he was “knocked for six” after he was told a former RUC police officer could face prosecution over the murders.