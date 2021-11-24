‘Brutal assault’ on man in south Belfast lift

A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked in a lift in south Belfast in what police have described as a “brutal assault”.

The man, who is in his 40s, had entered a building in Hartington Court shorty after 10pm and was followed into the lift by two other men.

A police spokesperson said the man was “head-butted and hit on the head with a bottle”. “He has sustained a number of injuries, including injuries to his rib area, a cut to his head and slash to his face, and is missing a tooth. He was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries,” they said.

“This was a brutal assault – we are working to establish a motive, and are asking anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 266 of 23/11/21.”

