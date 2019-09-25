'Brutal attack' with hammer on Newtownabbey man in paramilitary-style assault

A man has been left with broken bones after being hit with a hammer during a "brutal" paramilitary-style assault in Newtownabbey.

The attack happened in the Kilcoole area of the town at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Three men, one armed with a hammer, entered a house and assaulted the 25-year-old occupant.

The victim is believed to have suffered a broken arm and leg and has been left "badly shaken" by the attack, police said.

Detective Sergeant Colin Gray said: "This was a brutal attack on a young man in his home. Nothing gives people the right to violate the human rights of others, and their actions should be condemned by all.

"Those who are involved in this type of attack do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Kilcoole area last night and saw three men acting suspiciously, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to call detectives at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 24/09/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.